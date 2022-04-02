‘Delhi, Punjab sorted…now preparing for Gujarat:’ declares AAP at Ahmedabad

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann led a roadshow in Ahmedabad as a public outreach ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held at the end of this year.The two-kilometre long roadshow called Tiranga Yatra covered Nikol and Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad and is expected to be attended by nearly 50,000 people. “Delhi and Punjab sorted, now we are preparing for Gujarat,” Mann said during the roadshow.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Kejriwal and Mann took a tour of Hriday Kunj, the place where Mahatma Gandhi used to stay in the Sabarmati Ashram premises, and also visited museums there and bowed down before the statue of Gandhiji. They also wrote their opinion in the visitors' book at the ashram, where its authorities presented them with miniature charkha and books on Mahatma Gandhi's life.ALSO READ: &amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;No longer a regional party; next fight lies in Gujarat: AAP&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;

“I come from the land of freedom fighters. The people of Gujarat are revolutionaries. I believe the people in Gujarat are ready to play a great role in the country's prosperity and security,” the AAP convenor said.After a landslide victory in Punjab polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has embarked on a mission to expand its base across the country. The party has already announced it would contest all 182 seats in the Gujarat elections this year. On Sunday, Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the local leadership in the state.In the local bodies elections held last year in March, AAP had won 42 seats. In 2017, the party had contested 29 seats but lost deposit on all constituencies.

Gujarat is the stronghold of Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been ruling the state since 1995. Narendra Modi served as the chief minister of the western state from 2001 till 2014, when he vacated the office to become the prime minister.(With PTI inputs)