Arvind Kejriwal fears ‘serious’ health issue as he seeks 7-day bail extension: ‘There could be…’

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that he has requested a seven-day extension of his interim bail to undergo medical tests. Addressing reporters in Punjab's Bathinda, Kejriwal said his weight had significantly fallen without any apparent reason, raising concerns about a potential serious health issue. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)

Kejriwal seeks extension of interim bail for medical tests

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While addressing the reporters in Punjab's Bathinda, the AAP supremo said that he had asked for seven days extension of his interim bail so that he could get all his tests done.

"...My weight has fallen a lot. If a person's weight falls by 7 kg in a month without any reason, then it is a very serious problem. So the doctors have prescribed several tests. I have asked for 7 days so that I can get all my tests done within a week. There could be some serious disease going on inside...The doctors said that if all the tests are done then at least we will know whether some serious disease is going on inside or not," news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Kejriwal's remarks came shortly after he approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his 21-day interim bail, citing "alarming" health issues.

Released from Tihar Jail on May 10 for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal has argued that he needs to undergo diagnostic tests, including a PET-CT Scan, necessitating an extension of his bail for seven days.

Kejriwal turned Punjab into ‘ATM of corruption’, Amit Shah

As per the plea filed in the Supreme Court, Kejriwal suffered substantial health deterioration during his custody from March 21 to May 10, partly due to the “negligent behaviour” of jail authorities.

Further, recent medical tests revealed elevated blood glucose and ketone levels, suggesting potential kidney-related complications and damage, it added.

Early detection of these ailments is essential for preventing further progress of the disease and associated life risk and Kejriwal needed to undergo these tests, otherwise his life is at "high risk", the plea said.

The Supreme Court has allowed the AAP leader interim bail till June 1, the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, and directed him to surrender and return to jail on June 2.

Heard of work from home, first time hearing about work from jail: Rajnath in dig at Kejriwal

While granting him interim bail, the court had barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat, and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval. While imposing a strong of bail conditions on Kejriwal, the top court had directed him to furnish bail bonds of ₹50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the jail superintendent.

He was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe pertaining to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Kejriwal was the third AAP leader to be arrested in the case. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in the case in February 2023 and remains incarcerated.

(With inputs from agencies)