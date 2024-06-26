Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM's plea against HC order on bail

Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's petition against the Delhi high court order putting an interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case linked to liquor excise policy. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed Kejriwal's bail order passed by the trial court, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfilment of twin conditions of section 45 of Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order. The court stated that the vacation judge did not properly consider the material documents presented by the ED....Read More

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday examined the AAP supremo in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the Excise Policy case. It also got permission for Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court on Wednesday. According to the CBI sources, he is likely to be officially arrested in the case before the court today.

Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21, except for a brief period of interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for election campaigning. The case stems from alleged irregularities in Delhi’s now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

What is the case?

The case against Kejriwal stems from allegations of irregularities in Delhi’s now-scrapped excise policy of 2021-22, which the CBI began probing following a recommendation by Delhi’s lieutenant governor in July 2022.