Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM's plea against HC order on bail
Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's petition against the Delhi high court order putting an interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case linked to liquor excise policy. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed Kejriwal's bail order passed by the trial court, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfilment of twin conditions of section 45 of Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order. The court stated that the vacation judge did not properly consider the material documents presented by the ED....Read More
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday examined the AAP supremo in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the Excise Policy case. It also got permission for Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court on Wednesday. According to the CBI sources, he is likely to be officially arrested in the case before the court today.
Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21, except for a brief period of interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for election campaigning. The case stems from alleged irregularities in Delhi’s now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.
What is the case?
The case against Kejriwal stems from allegations of irregularities in Delhi’s now-scrapped excise policy of 2021-22, which the CBI began probing following a recommendation by Delhi’s lieutenant governor in July 2022.
Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE Updates: BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva on CBI examining Kejriwal
After the Central Bureau of Investigation examined Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the Excise Policy case, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendraa Sachdeva suggested Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, and Sanjay Singh to question Congress party and said that the case on which the CBI is working, was lodged by the Congress.
Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE Updates: Centre, CBI conspiring to arrest Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Supreme Court hearing, claims AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Union government and the Central Bureau of Investigation are conspiring to register a fake case against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of a court hearing. The Supreme Court will hear Kejriwal’s plea on June 26 against the Delhi high court order putting an interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case.
Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE Updates: Saurabh Bharadwaj on Delhi HC staying Arvind Kejriwal's bail order
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that it is very unusual that without reading the order of the trial court, Delhi High Court stayed the court order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Speaking to ANI, the senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader said, "It is very unusual that without reading the order of the trial court, Delhi High Court stayed the court order granting bail to Kejriwal...We will make a legal strategy regarding it..."
Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE Updates: No release for Kejriwal as HC stays bail verdict
The Delhi high court on Tuesday stayed a lower court’s order granting bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case, calling the decision “perverse” and criticising the trial court for inadequately considering evidence presented by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Read more
Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE Updates: CBI examines Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar
