Arvind Kejriwal in Goa today with eye on next year's assembly polls

Delhi chief minister and Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit Goa on Tuesday to give a boost to the party's campaign ahead of assembly elections next year. AAP is contesting elections in five states in 2022, including Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Ahead of his two-day visit, Kejriwal said that Goa wants change and honest politics and there is no shortage of funds.

"Goa wants change. Enough of parties buying and selling MLAs. Enough of dirty politics. Goa wants development. There is no shortage of funds, only shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics. See you in Goa tomorrow," he tweeted on Monday.

The chief minister echoed the line taken by AAP in the state, which has launched a 'Let's Clean Goa's Politics' campaign. It has been targeting the Congress party accusing it of selling its MLAs to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The party is hoping for a better performance in the assembly elections in Goa this time. In the 2017 election, it failed a win a single seat.

Earlier, Kejriwal has visited Punjab and Uttarakhand. He has promised 300 units of free electricity if the AAP comes to the power in these states. Among other promises made by the AAP chief were waiving old bills and giving freee electricity to farmers.

Kejriwal highlighted the work done by his government in Delhi and said that AAP can do the same in other poll-bound states if given a chance.

"There will be no power cuts. Free electricity doesn't mean long outages. When we took over in Delhi 7-8 hours long power outages were common. We set that right," Kejriwal said in Dehradun on Sunday.

Kejriwal had last year announced a 100 per cent subsidy for those households which consume up to 200 units of electricity in Delhi. Consumers of 201-400 units received approximately 50 per cent subsidy.