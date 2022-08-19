Arvind Kejriwal's ‘New York Times’ dig at Centre on CBI raids against Sisodia

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday targeted the central government shortly after CBI teams were seen at the residence of his deputy Manish Sisodia to probe the discrepancies in the Delhi excise policy, which has been a matter of contention between the BJP and the AAP for a few weeks now. In his tweet, Kejriwal spoke of an article in the New York Times, and linked it to the searches by the central probe agency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the day the biggest newspaper in America has a photo of Manish Sisodia on the front page with an article praising the Delhi education model, the same day CBI teams have been sent by Centre to his home,” Kejriwal tweeted. “CBI is welcome. We will cooperate fully. Earlier too, searches were conducted and nothing was found. This time too, the same thing will happen,” the chief minister added.

The Delhi education model is being discussed worldwide, the chief minister said, attacking the BJP: “They want to stop it… hence the raids on Delhi’s health and education minister.”

“Whoever has tried to do good work in the last 75 years has been stopped… that’s why the country has been left behind,” Kejriwal said, alleging corruption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Friday's CBI searches - at more than 20 locations - come weeks after Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the excise policy cleared by the AAP government in the national capital last year. This had set off a war of words between the BJP and the AAP as the BJP accused the rival party of corruption.

Later, Sisodia, however, had alleged that former LG of Delhi, Anil Kumar Baijal, had cleared the policy after suggesting changes. The Delhi deputy chief minister also said that the ex LG had changed his stance on the policy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON