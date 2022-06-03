Arvind Kejriwal on Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 'Politics should not be done'

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dismissed attacks from rivals after the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala shook Punjab. The Bhagwant Mann government has drawn criticism from the opposition for downgrading the security of the young rapper - he was killed just a day after the move was implemented. The Congress leader had earned a huge following in India and Canada because of his music.

Kejriwal's remarks came just hours after the Punjab CM met Moose Wala's grieving father in their native village.

"I believe that whatever has happened, politics should not be done over it. Sidhu Moose Wala was killed... it is a matter of great regret. For that, the Punjab chief minister has said all efforts are on, and he has assured that the culprits will be caught and punished," Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Earlier there had been Patiala violence and Mohali bomb blasts, which were solved in 24-48 hours. Now that the new government is there, it is trying its best. Opposition party and everyone together have to take Punjab forward, should not do politics," he added.

On Friday, Bhagwant Mann visited Moose Wala's native village and met his father, Balkaur Singh, at the family's home in their native village in the Mansa district. Ahead of the visit, however, protests erupted outside the Moose Wala house as the police was accused of blocking visitors.

Partap Singh Bajwa, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, had earlier attacked the ruling AAP in Punjab on Wednesday for not meeting the grieving family. "It’s been four days and not one M.P or Minister of ruling party AAP has visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala and stood by the family in this hour of grief. CM Bhagwant Mann ji is this what you meant when you said our Govt will be for AAM AADMI? (sic)" the Congress leader tweeted.

The Congress has also been demanding probe by a central agency in the killing, which has also been the demand of the family.

Moose Wala was among 400 people whose security was scaled down in Punjab in steps against the "VIP culture". The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday, however, asked the state government to take back the decision.

(With inputs from ANI)

