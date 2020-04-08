e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Arvind Kejriwal orders compulsory use of masks to check spread of Covid-19

Arvind Kejriwal orders compulsory use of masks to check spread of Covid-19

Arvind Kejriwal did not specify any particular type of mask and said cloth mask will also be eligible.

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(https://twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday declared that anyone stepping out of their houses will have to wear masks as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country crossed 5,200.

“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too,” Kejriwal announced on Twitter.

 

Delhi became the third state in the country on Wednesday to pass such an edict after Maharashtra which ordered the use of masks in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh made it compulsory for people across the state.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

While Kejriwal did not specify any penal action for not wearing masks, Uttar Pradesh said there could be legal action against those ignoring the order. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a circular warned of arrest under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for failure to wear masks while moving in public places.

Less than an hour after Kejriwal’s announcement, his deputy Manish sisodia said action will be taken against people not following the order.

Last month, the Centre declared masks and sanitisers as essential commodities till the end of June in its efforts to battle the spread of coronavirus and to contain the hoarding or overpricing of these items

Close to people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi so far. The numbers had spiked following the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin area last month.

top news
Delhi’s lockdown call tomorrow at big meet called by Lt Guv Anil Baijal
Delhi’s lockdown call tomorrow at big meet called by Lt Guv Anil Baijal
Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news