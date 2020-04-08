Arvind Kejriwal orders compulsory use of masks to check spread of Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:07 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday declared that anyone stepping out of their houses will have to wear masks as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country crossed 5,200.

“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too,” Kejriwal announced on Twitter.

Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

Delhi became the third state in the country on Wednesday to pass such an edict after Maharashtra which ordered the use of masks in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh made it compulsory for people across the state.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

While Kejriwal did not specify any penal action for not wearing masks, Uttar Pradesh said there could be legal action against those ignoring the order. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a circular warned of arrest under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for failure to wear masks while moving in public places.

Less than an hour after Kejriwal’s announcement, his deputy Manish sisodia said action will be taken against people not following the order.

Last month, the Centre declared masks and sanitisers as essential commodities till the end of June in its efforts to battle the spread of coronavirus and to contain the hoarding or overpricing of these items

Close to people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi so far. The numbers had spiked following the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin area last month.