Covid-19 Update: 773 new cases, 32 deaths reported since Tuesday, says health ministry

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:56 IST

India has reported 773 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the country climbing to 5,274. Till date, 402 people have been discharged and 32 people died yesterday, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

“With the number of Covid-19 cases rising in the country, the Centre’s response and preparedness is intensifying accordingly. 773 cases of infection and 32 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported since Tuesday,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said at the daily news briefing.

Across the country, as many as 149 people have died after testing positive for the deadly pathogen.

In hospitals across states, the focus is on the prevention of infection and stringent control measures are being followed so that doctors, nurses and other health workers are not infected by the highly contagious disease, Aggarwal said.

He said the Centre had asked all states to continue its focus on building hospitals and on surveillance and contact tracing.

Responding to queries about medical aid, the health ministry official said, “We are ensuring that not only today even in future there will not be any lack of HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) as and when needed.” There is sufficient stock of hydroxychloroquine available in the country, according to health ministry data.

An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) official said at the briefing that 1, 21,271 tests for Covid-19 have been done in the country so far. “Till date, we have done 1,21,271 tests to ascertain whether patients are Covid-19 positive,” R Gangakhedkar, a scientist with ICMR said.