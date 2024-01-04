Arvind Kejriwal-ED row Live updates: Delhi CM says false summons sent to him, blames BJP
Arvind Kejriwal-ED row Live Updates: The Delhi chief minister declined to appear before the ED for questioning on January 3 for the third time.
Arvind Kejriwal-ED row Live Updates: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate sent “false summons” to him in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.
The statement comes amid intense speculation that Kejriwal could be arrested by the central agency in connection with the case.
Kejriwal declined to appear for questioning on January 3 in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.
The Delhi chief minister cited the notice by the ED as illegal, while asserting his willingness to cooperate while expressing concerns over the alleged intention behind the notice.
The ED had issued a summons to Kejriwal for questioning on January 3 in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. This is the third time Kejriwal has refused to appear before the federal agency. The two earlier summonses were for November 2 and December 21.
In February 2023, then Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was also arrested in the same case in October 2023.
At least 14 people have so far been arrested by the agency, and ED has approached the court seeking permission to investigate AAP as a beneficiary of the “proceeds of crime”.
- Jan 04, 2024 01:10 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal-ED row Live: ‘ED wants to arrest me,’ claims Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says that the probe into the alleged liquor policy scam has been going on for two years.
“The CBI called me eight months ago. Didn't I attend that? I provided all answers to whatever the CBI asked. But they just want to arrest me on the pretext of summoning me,” Kejriwal alleged.Jan 04, 2024 01:09 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal-ED row Live: ‘Should i follow illegal summons?' asks Delhi CM
Speaking on the summons, Kejriwal says that his lawyers told him that the summons sent to him by the Enforcement Directorate were illegal.
"I wrote in detail why their summons were illegal. But they did not reply because they had no answer. Should I follow illegal summons? I will cooperate if a legal summons is sent to me," he says.Jan 04, 2024 01:05 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal-ED row Live: Many AAP leaders falsely implicated in this case, AAP chief alleges
“Many AAP leaders have been falsely implicated in connection to this case and they are languishing in jail even when there is no evidence against them. Now, the BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest strength is my honesty. They want to defame and hurt my image by these false accusations,” Kejriwal says in the video message.Jan 04, 2024 01:00 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal-ED row Live: ‘There has been no corruption,’ Delhi CM claims
In his press conference, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal says: "For the last two years, you have heard the words ‘sharab ghotala’ (liquor policy scam) several times. There have been multiple raids in connection. Agencies didn't find a single rupee. Where did the money go? Did it just vanish in the air? The truth is there has been no corruption.”Jan 04, 2024 12:54 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal-ED row Live: ‘BJP wants me arrested’
In a video message, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleges that the BJP-led central government wants to arrest him to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
"My lawyers have told me that the ED summons are illegal. BJP wants to arrest me to stop me from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls," he says.Jan 04, 2024 12:47 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal-ED row Live: ‘ED sent false summons,’ claims Delhi CM
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate sent "false summons" to him in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.
