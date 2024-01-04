Arvind Kejriwal-ED row Live updates: Delhi CM says false summons sent to him, blames BJP

Arvind Kejriwal-ED row Live Updates: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate sent “false summons” to him in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. Arvind Kejriwal ED row Live updates: The statement comes amid intense speculation that the Delhi CM could be arrested by the central agency in connection with the case.(HT)

The statement comes amid intense speculation that Kejriwal could be arrested by the central agency in connection with the case.

Kejriwal declined to appear for questioning on January 3 in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The Delhi chief minister cited the notice by the ED as illegal, while asserting his willingness to cooperate while expressing concerns over the alleged intention behind the notice.

The ED had issued a summons to Kejriwal for questioning on January 3 in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. This is the third time Kejriwal has refused to appear before the federal agency. The two earlier summonses were for November 2 and December 21.

In February 2023, then Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was also arrested in the same case in October 2023.

At least 14 people have so far been arrested by the agency, and ED has approached the court seeking permission to investigate AAP as a beneficiary of the “proceeds of crime”.