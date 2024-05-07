'Arvind Kejriwal stayed in 7-star Goa hotel on accused's expense': ED tells Supreme Court

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stayed in a seven-star hotel in Goa during the state's assembly elections in 2022, on the expense of Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly accepted and managed illegal funds for AAP’s campaign. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21. (PTI)

ASG SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate in the Supreme Court during Arvind Kejriwal's bail hearing, claimed there was not a single statement made during the probe that exonerated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The agency told the court that the liquor policy case wasn't politically motivated.

"We are not concerned with politics, we are concerned with evidence and we have it,” he added, reported ANI.

Follow Live Updates of Arvind Kejriwal's bail hearing

Raju, defending Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and opposing his bail, claimed the latter had stayed in Goa's Grand Hyatt hotel.

“We have proof that hotel expenses of Arvind Kejriwal during Goa elections...it was a 7-star Grand Hyatt hotel in Goa,” he claimed.

The agency claimed it has evidence to prove Arvind Kejriwal had demanded ₹100 crore as kickbacks from businessmen to formulate a liquor policy favourable to the latter's interests.

The lawyer said, initially, the agency was not focused on Arvind Kejriwal's alleged role. It claimed the Delhi chief minister's alleged role became clearer when the probe progressed.

Earlier, the bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, questioned the Enforcement Directorate over Kejriwal's attorney's argument that the latter wasn't the prime focus of the probe and the question of kickbacks came to fore later.

Justice Khanna also observed that it was not good for any investigating agency that it took two years to probe a case.

"The only issue that arises is that why the investigation took so long and why the questions were not asked," the court asked.

The Enforcement Directorate's lawyer later replied that the investigating officers work as per their own speed.

Arvind Kejriwal has been in jail since March 21, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case.