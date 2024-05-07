Arvind Kejriwal News Live: The Supreme Court is hearing Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's bail petition on Tuesday after the court expressed that it is open to consider interim bail for AAP supremo owing to the polls. The top court urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to come prepared for the hearing noting that “We may grant or we may not grant. But we must be open to you as neither side should be taken by surprise."...Read More

Kejriwal has been in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since his arrest on March 21. The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 15 concerning Kejriwal's plea and sought their response. On April 9, the high court upheld his arrest, citing his repeated refusal to join the investigation and attend summonses.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped liquor excise policy for 2021-22.