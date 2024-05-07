Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Delhi CM won't do official duties if granted bail, says SC
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: The Supreme Court is hearing Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's bail petition on Tuesday after the court expressed that it is open to consider interim bail for AAP supremo owing to the polls. The top court urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to come prepared for the hearing noting that “We may grant or we may not grant. But we must be open to you as neither side should be taken by surprise."...Read More
Kejriwal has been in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since his arrest on March 21. The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 15 concerning Kejriwal's plea and sought their response. On April 9, the high court upheld his arrest, citing his repeated refusal to join the investigation and attend summonses.
The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped liquor excise policy for 2021-22.
No interim order issued on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail
No interim order has been issued yet on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail for now in the excise policy ED case. The matter is likely to be heard later. The Supreme Court hasn't set a date yet.
Arvind Kejriwal won't sign filed but Delhi LG should not reject decisions
Abhishek Singhvi tells SC: Arvind Kejriwal won't sign files but Delhi LG should not reject decisions just because files were not signed by the chief minister, reports PTI.
Delhi Court extends till May 20 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Court extends till May 20 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.
Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order.
The Bench has reconvened. The hearing has resumed
The Bench has reconvened. The hearing has resumed.
If you perform official duties, then it will be conflict of interest, says SC to Kejriwal
If you perform official duties, then it will be conflict of interest and we don't want that: SC to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal elected CM of Delhi, general elections held once in 5 years: Justice Khanna
Justice Khanna points out that Kejriwal is the elected Chief Minister of Delhi and that he is not a habitual criminal. He asserts that these are “extraordinary circumstances” and that general elections are held once in 5 years. Registering his protest, SG Mehta says – “What example are we setting? Are other people less important than the CM....Are we carving out exceptions for politicians? Would campaigning for elections be more important?”. He says there are 5000-odd MPs and MLAs in jail and that the message must not go that all are equal but some are more equal. Justice Khanna says – “We certainly do not want criminal politicians to be treated separately”.
Is the CM a hardened criminal or a terrorist? Kejriwal’s lawyer says
Appearing for the Delhi CM, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi says – “Is the CM a hardened criminal or a terrorist? By giving interim bail, would the Court enhance the threat to society? If I do not give a reply to the summons, does it become a basis for my arrest?
SG Mehta urges SC not to treat politicians as a different class for granting bail.
SG Mehta urges SC not to treat politicians as a different class for granting bail. The court said it would continue hearing the case at 2 pm today. ED will resume its arguments on the merit of the case.
Kejriwal will not deal with any excise policy scam related files, if granted interim bail
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells SC he will not deal with any excise policy scam related files, if granted interim bail.
If bail is granted, there should be no interference in the working of the government: Justice Khanna
Outlining the conditions the Court will consider imposing if the Delhi CM is granted bail, the judge says – “We do not want any interference in the working of the government in any way”, Justice Khanna says. “We thought or are considering giving you interim bail because of elections. Otherwise, we would have heard arguments, reserved the judgment and pronounced it after vacations” Justice Datta tells Kejriwal’s lawyer.
Narrative is being built successfully that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has not done anything, says ED
Narrative is being built successfully that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has not done anything but was arrested just before polls: ED to SC.
Singhvi assures Court that Kejriwal will not sign any files if LG doesn't insist
Supreme Court says if Arvind Kejriwal is released on interim bail and allowed perform official duties, it may have cascading effects. His counsel assures Court that Kejriwal will not sign any files if LG doesn't insist
Kejriwal won't be performing official duties if released, says SC
Supreme Court tells Kejriwal’s lawyer that if it gives interim bail to Kejriwal it doesn’t want him to be performing official duties as somewhere it will lead to conflict. We do not want interference at all in the working of the government. Supreme Court says if elections were not there then it would not have given any interim relief.
Arvind Kejriwal would not have been arrested had he cooperated in investigationL: ED
Arvind Kejriwal would not have been arrested had he cooperated in investigation, evaded nine summons: ED to SC
Singhvi cites Kejriwal's democratic rights to participate in the LS polls
SC has asked Kejriwal's lawyer AM Singhvi to respond to ED's objections. Singhvi cites clean antecedents of Kejriwal and his democratic rights to participate in the LS polls
While granting interim bail, we examine whether there will be any misuse, says Justice Khanna
Responding to the contention, Justice Khanna says – “While granting interim bail, we examine whether there will be any misuse or if the person is a hardened criminal. That is not the case here.”
Interim bail to Kejriwal will send a wrong message
SG Mehta urges the Court to not make any exception for the Delhi CM. He says that interim bail to Kejriwal will send a wrong message to the common man. He points out that the Delhi CM evaded summons nine times in six months.
‘We are examining whether person should be arrested or not,’ says SC
Court noted it was not examining the question of discharge but whether the person should be arrested or not. Replying to it, Raju said, requirement for discharge is also a presumption that he is guilty of offence.
Will hear arguments on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal as he is elected leader, says SC
Will hear arguments on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal as he is elected leader, needs to campaign for LS polls: SC to ED
can't ignore there are general elections, says SC
Supreme Court said, “We can't ignore there are general elections being conducted. It's an extraordinary situation."
ED counters SC's suggestion to let Arvind Kejriwal come out on interim bail
ED counters SC's suggestion to let Arvind Kejriwal come out on interim bail during the Lok Sabha elections. ED says it would set a wrong precedent, adding a politician has no better right than an ordinary citizen in matters of criminal prosecution.
SC questioned the ED on the time taken to probe the case
It questioned the ED on the time taken to probe the case and noted that the agency has taken two years to unearth something The bench also asked why relevant direct questions were not put to witnesses and accused in the case. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, said initially Kejriwal was not the focus of the investigation in the case and his role became clear at later stage. He said Kejriwal had stayed in a seven-star hotel during the 2022 Goa Assembly polls and part of the bills were allegedly paid by the Delhi government's general administration department.
SC questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Kejriwal's arrest
The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the "delay" in its probe into the excise policy-linked money laundering case involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and asked the agency to produce case files before the arrest of the AAP leader. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta also asked the ED to produce case files before and after the arrest of Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also an accused in the case. The bench is hearing arguments on Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the ED in the case.
Give statement that implicate Kejriwal, SC to ED
Court asks for statements, on a piece of paper, which implicate Kejriwal.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) tells Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal stayed at 7 star Grand Hyatt hotel during 2022 Goa Assembly election
Enforcement Directorate (ED) tells Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal stayed at 7 star Grand Hyatt hotel during 2022 Goa Assembly election and its bill was paid by Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly accepted cash funds for AAP’s campaign. ED tells Supreme Court that it is not a politically motivated case. “We are not concerned with politics, we are concerned with evidence and we have it,” Additional Solicitor General SV Rahi, appearing for ED says. At the nascent stage Arvind Kejriwal was not the focus and ED was not looking at that, but his role became clearer only when the investigation progressed, ED says.
SC tells ED that it wants to view the case files maintained by the agency
ASG Raju says that the ED did not have any reason to blame anybody at that time and thus could not have straightaway put the question of kickbacks to the co-accused persons during questioning. Justice Khanna says – “f you don’t put the question, then it is your issue.”
May grant interim bail to Kejriwal due to polls, what SC said earlier?
The Supreme Court on Friday said it may consider granting interim bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in view of the ongoing elections and asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take instructions by Tuesday on the conditions of bail to be imposed and suggest ways in which Kejriwal could continue to sign off on official files while in custody. Read more
Sunita Kejriwal says Delhi CM jailed before the elections to "stifle" his voice
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Sunday alleged he was jailed before the elections to "stifle" his voice as she urged people to vote against "dictatorship" when the national capital goes to polls later this month. Sunita held her third roadshow in the national capital in south Delhi in support of AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan on Sunday.
Delhi court denies bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in excise policy case
A Delhi court on Monday refused bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22 case.
What the top court said on Friday?
The apex court had earlier said that it would consider granting interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
We will keep the matter on Tuesday morning now, and since it is going to take time, we may hear you on the questions of interim bail due to the elections... so please be prepared to answer on that," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had told told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, on Friday.
May grant interim bail to Kejriwal due to polls, what SC said earlier?
The Supreme Court on Friday said it may consider granting interim bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in view of the ongoing elections and asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take instructions by Tuesday on the conditions of bail to be imposed and suggest ways in which Kejriwal could continue to sign off on official files while in custody. Read more
Sunita Kejriwal says Delhi CM jailed before the elections to "stifle" his voice
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Sunday alleged he was jailed before the elections to "stifle" his voice as she urged people to vote against "dictatorship" when the national capital goes to polls later this month. Sunita held her third roadshow in the national capital in south Delhi in support of AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan on Sunday.
Delhi court denies bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in excise policy case
A Delhi court on Monday refused bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22 case.
What the top court said on Friday?
The apex court had earlier said that it would consider granting interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
We will keep the matter on Tuesday morning now, and since it is going to take time, we may hear you on the questions of interim bail due to the elections... so please be prepared to answer on that," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had told told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, on Friday.
