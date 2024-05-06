Arvind Kejriwal to face NIA probe? AAP calls LG VK Saxena 'agent of BJP'

Arvind Kejriwal NIA probe row: Reacting to the recommendation of an NIA probe against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj called LG VK Saxena “an agent” of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He claimed LG' Saxena's action was part of a "big conspiracy" against the AAP chief. Delhi health minister and AAP leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj (HT file photo)

"LG is an agent of BJP. This is another big conspiracy against CM Kejriwal by them at the behest of BJP. BJP is losing all the seven seats in Delhi and hence is upset. BJP had hatched this conspiracy even before the Punjab Assembly elections," Bhardwaj claimed.

The principal secretary to LG VK Saxena wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, accusing Arvind Kejriwal of accepting political funding from the pro-Khalistan terror outfit, 'Sikhs for Justice'.

In the letter, the officer claimed that Saxena's office had received a complaint saying Arvind Kejriwal's party accepted $16 million in return for securing the release of 1993 Delhi blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar.

The letter said the complainant was in possession of a video in which terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party had received the amount between 2014 and 2022.

It claimed that Kejriwal had met with pro-Khalistan Sikh leaders at New York's Richmond Hills Gurudwara. Per the letter, the AAP chief had allegedly promised to facilitate the release of Bhullar.

The letter claimed that Kejriwal had indeed written to former president Pranab Mukherjee seeking clemency for Bhullar.

This is the latest blow to Arvind Kejriwal, who has been in jail since March over his alleged involvement in the liquor policy scam.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders of accepting kickbacks as donations to AAP in return for formulating a favourable policy for some businessmen and politicians. The AAP-led Delhi government had scrapped the policy after LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been in jail since February last year over similar charges. Sanjay Singh, another AAP stalwart, was recently released on bail after spending over five months in jail.