Arvind Kejriwal to go for 10-day vipassana session on day of 4th INDIA bloc meeting

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will leave for a 10-day vipassana meditation course on December 19 – the day of the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc in the national capital – to an undisclosed location.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being.

Kejriwal will leave for the course to an undisclosed location, news agency PTI reported, citing unidentified officials.

It remains unclear whether he would attend the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, the first after Congress's defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Kejriwal has been practising vipassana for a long. Every year, he goes for a 10-day vipassana course and has been to several places, including Bengaluru and Jaipur, in the past years to practise the ancient meditation system.

India bloc meeting

At the 4th meeting, the Opposition INDIA bloc wants to work on a theme of unity "Main nahi, hum".

At the meeting, the topic of seat-sharing is likely to be discussed which will become a crucial issue for the INDIA bloc. There can be discussion of a joint election campaign ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The last meeting of the 27 alliance partners was held in Mumbai in September in which coordination committees were set up.

The seat-sharing talks among the INDIA partners were stalled as the Congress was anticipating a good result in the three states which could have strengthened its negotiation. In those states, there was no seat-sharing agreement among the opposition parties either.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was miffed as there was no sear-sharing in Madhya Pradesh where the party contested in 69 seats. The party ended up with the worst vote share as it did not even come a close second on any of the seats. On 43 of the 69 seats that the Samajwadi Party contested, it bagged less than 1,000 votes.

