INDIA bloc meeting, 1st after Cong poll defeat, on December 19: 'Main nahi, hum'

INDIA bloc meeting, 1st after Cong poll defeat, on December 19: ‘Main nahi, hum’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 10, 2023 07:27 PM IST

INDIA bloc's 4th meeting was scheduled on December 6, but was deferred as several opposition leaders said they would not be able to join.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday announced that the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, the first after Congress's defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, will be held on December 19. "Judega Bharat, jeetega INDIA," the Congress leader posted amid cloud over opposition unity amid skirmish between parties. At this meeting, the opposition bloc wants to work on a theme of unity 'Main nahi, hum', a PTI report said.

Jairam Ramesh on Sunday announced the date of the next meeting of the INDIA bloc.(PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav indicated their inability to attend the meeting at the date scheduled earlier. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was also managing the Cyclone Michaung situation in the state.

A section of the alliance asserted that there was no infighting but the leaders were unable to attend the meeting on December 6. However, there were adverse recations for regional leaders after the Congress lost Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and failed to defeat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee said the results were not BJP's victory but Congress's failure.

