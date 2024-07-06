‘Arvind Kejriwal victim of deep conspiracy,' alleges wife Sunita in new video

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, released a video message on Saturday alleging that her husband is a victim of “deep political conspiracy”, and has been arrested by ED on ‘false statement by witness’. A file photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita Kejriwal and other family members waiting in a queue to cast vote at a polling station during Lok Sabha elections. (PTI file photo)

“Kejriwal ji was arrested based on a statement of NDA MP Magunta Sreenisaulu Reddy. On December 17, 2022, ED conducted a raid on MSR's residence and he was asked whether he had ever met Kejriwal. He said that yes, I met him to buy land in Delhi. ED was not happy with his statement. ED arrested his son too,” PTI quoted Sunita Kejriwal as saying.



“MSR's family was having a hard time. MSR, on July 17, 2023, changed his statement and said that on March 16, 2021, I met Kejriwal and he asked me to start liquor business in Delhi and in return give ₹100 crore to AAP. The next day, MSR's son was released from jail on bail. It is obviously a lie,” she added.



Sunita Kejriwal also asked people to support the Delhi chief minister, saying he is an honest, educated and patriotic man, and if the public does not support him, no educated person would want to join politics given the treatment meted out to the AAP leader.



On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that the probe into the role of all other accused has been completed and only Kejriwal's role in being investigated, ANI reported.

Kejriwal is in judicial custody till July 12 on CBI's plea as well as in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.



“During consultations, dieticians sometimes instruct how to cook certain food items, and such instructions should be conveyed to my family members… there are various consultation that take place which only my wife can appreciate… this is on humanitarian grounds,” Kejriwal had said in the courtroom on July 3.