Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in excise policy case

The Delhi high court on Friday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding a bail plea filed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being produced before a court by CBI officials in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 29, 2024.(PTI)

Initially, the high court agreed with the CBI's contention that Kejriwal should have approached a city court first. However, the bench later opted to consider the merits of Kejriwal's direct appeal to the high court during the arguments.

Read: Order on ED charges against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on July 9

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, said the AAP leader is not a flight risk and not a terrorist and the CBI arrested him after he got bail in the ED's money laundering case.

"Notice accepted. Petitioner has approached directly before the HC, this contention shall be considered at the time of arguments," said Justice Neena Bansal Krishna in her order.

The court listed it for further hearing on July 17.

Read: Citing Kejriwal hearings, lawyer delegation expresses concern over Delhi court practices to CJI

The AAP supremo has already challenged his arrest in the CBI case and the plea is pending before the high court.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the CBI from Tihar Jail, where he remains in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Previously, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 and was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the high court stayed this order.

On Wednesday, the trial court extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal till July 12 in the money laundering case filed by the ED.

The court also reserved its order on the application moved by the AAP leader seeking the presence of his wife during the consultations with the medical board constituted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).