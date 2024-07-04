Citing Kejriwal hearings, lawyer delegation expresses concern over Delhi court practices to CJI

Citing the recent hearings in cases concerning Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, over 150 advocates practising in Delhi on Thursday presented a representation to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, voicing concerns over “unprecedented practices” in the Delhi high court and trial courts. The letter, signed by advocates including Sanjeev Nasiar, head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legal cell, alleged procedural irregularities and potential conflicts of interest. Advocates argued that justice Jain should have recused himself from the proceedings due to a conflict of interest, claiming that his brother is a counsel for the ED. (HT Archive)

The representation raised questions about the actions of high court judge Sudhir Kumar Jain, complaining that justice Jain allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to challenge an order granting bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, even before it was uploaded. This action led to the stay of the execution of Kejriwal’s bail bonds, issued by special judge Niyay Bindu on June 20, and finally, suspension of Bindu’s order.

The advocates further argued that justice Jain should have recused himself from the proceedings due to a conflict of interest, claiming that his brother is a counsel for the ED and adding that this conflict was not declared by the judge.

Additionally, the letter highlighted an alleged internal administrative order issued by the district judge of Rouse Avenue Court soon after Kejriwal’s bail order, directing all vacation courts to refrain from giving final orders in any matter, only issuing notice for regular courts post-vacation.

Terming this purported order administratively and procedurally irregular, the letter contended that this diktat directly contradicted the CJI’s call for trial courts to make speedy decisions to avoid overburdening higher courts.

Furthermore, the representation expressed concerns from various advocates about judges not recording their submissions in orders, along with complaints about long dates and delays in bail cases. The advocates called for corrective actions to address these issues and ensure the integrity of the judicial process.