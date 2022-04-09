Arvind Kejriwal wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to those injured in Azad market fire

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wished a 'speedy recovery' to those injured in a fire that broke out in the city's Azad market on Saturday. Lauding the efforts of the fire brigade and disaster management teams in dousing the fire, Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "The sad news of this incident of fire was received in the morning. Thank God that there was no loss of life. The fire brigade and disaster management teams have handled the situation with great gusto. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this accident."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of five persons received minor injuries after several shops were gutted in the blaze, the fire department said.

A massive fire broke out in the Azad market area on Saturday morning. According to news agency ANI, the fire engulfed five shops that were spread over three buildings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fire was brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines, divisional fire officer (Delhi Fire Service) Rajinder Atwal told ANI. “The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings,” he said.

Disaster management teams have also been called to remove the debris of a collapsed building.

Read more: 14 injured in fire, cylinder blasts in central and north Delhi

A fire also broke out at a factory in the Anand Parvat industrial area of Delhi on Saturday morning, leaving nine persons injured in a cylinder blast during the firefighting operation. According to a Delhi fire service official, the nine injured people were six firefighters, one policeman, one person associated with the factory, and an unknown person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Quoting an official, news agency ANI reported, “All injured are in stable condition. 12 fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire.”

Also read: Centre, Delhi agencies to huddle next week, talk flattening landfills

The six injured firemen were identified as Ajmer, Samunder, Ankit, Vikas, Rinku Yadav, and Rakesh. The identities of the other three injured persons were not immediately available. The injured persons have been taken to BL Kapoor hospital for treatment.