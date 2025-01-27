Arvind Kejriwal's 'genocide' plot allegation: 'BJP government poisoned...'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the BJP government in Haryana poisoned the water of Yamuna which was being supplied to the national capital. He claimed had the Delhi Jal Board not stopped the water from coming into Delhi, it would have triggered a mass genocide. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal during the release of the party manifesto ahead.(ANI )

"The people of Delhi get water to drink from Haryana and UP. In Yamuna, water flows into Delhi from Haryana. BJP's Haryana govt has poisoned the water in Yamuna. However, the Delhi Jal Board were vigilant enough to stop that water from coming to Delhi otherwise - that would have caused mass genocide in Delhi. The BJP government has mixed such a kind of poison in the water that cannot be treated even by the water treatment plants. It has caused water scarcity in one-third of Delhi. Such politics is done by two enemy countries - like the USA bombed Japan with nuclear bombs. A few countries use biological weapons to poison river water. But, the same has been done by the BJP government," he told ANI.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed the BJP government mixed ammonia in the water.

"They have done this to create chaos in Delhi and so the people of Delhi die and the blame comes on AAP. Atishi and Bhagwant Mann have written a letter to the Election Commission and have asked for the time to meet on an urgent basis. I hope the Election Commission will intervene and protect the people of Delhi from such a tragedy," he added.

The Haryana government debunked the claims and accused Kejriwal of lying.

"It is his (Arvind Kejriwal) habit and thinking to allege and then run away... I said that you (Arvind Kejriwal) sent your chief secretary and I will ask my chief secretary to check the quality of water at Sonipat from where it (Yamuna) is entering Delhi. He talks about Ammonia. He claims scarcity of water - but there is no scarcity; there is an issue in the distribution system. He cannot manage the distribution of water in 10 years - even though he promised it from the stage, still people are getting polluted water... He should work instead of making allegations. The people of Delhi have made up their minds and they will teach him a lesson," said Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana minister Anil Vij called Kejriwal a factory of lies.

EC seeks factual report from Haryana

The Election Commission on Monday sought a factual report from Haryana on allegations made by Delhi chief minister Atishi about ammonia levels in water supply from the neighbouring state, reported PTI.

The chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab moved the Election Commission (EC) on Monday, alleging higher ammonia levels in the water supplied from Haryana to the national capital to adversely impact supply during the ongoing assembly poll process.

The 70-member Delhi assembly goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.