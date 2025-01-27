Delhi polls: Kejriwal unveils AAP’s 15 guarantees, says free schemes to continue

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday unveiled a list of “15 guarantees” ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly elections and stressed that the party’s government will continue to provide the ongoing free schemes in the city, if it is voted back to power. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi chief minister Atishi and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia releases party's manifesto featuring 15 guarantees ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, in Delhi, on Monday. (PTI)

The AAP’s 15 guarantees included jobs to unemployed in next five years, ₹2,100 monthly allowances to women under Mahila Samman Yojana, free treatment for elderly in private hospitals under Sanjeevani Yojana, Waiver of inflated water bills, 24x7 water supply to all households, Yamuna cleaning, redeveloping roads of Delhi as per European standard, scholarships for Dalit students, free bus rides for male students, ₹18,000 monthly allowance to Hindu and Sikh priests, extension of free water and electricity to tenants, overhauling of existing sewer lines, ration cards to the needy and funds to resident welfare associations (RWAs) to hire private security.

The former chief minister said that among the 15 guarantees three were made in 2020 elections as well by AAP, but its government couldn’t deliver it.

“We failed to fulfil three guarantees. In 2020 Covid affected the work and later they put us in jail in fake cases. When our government is formed, we will fulfill these promises,” said Kejriwal. “When I was in jail, they put boulders in sewer lines to block sewer lines to paint us in bad light. We will get it fixed,” he added.

“Apart from the 15 guarantees, the six freebies such as free electricity, free water, free and good education, free bus rides, free pilgrimage and free treatment will continue,” he said.

Kejriwal reiterated that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power, it will stop the free schemes in Delhi — a charge the BJP has denied.

“BJP leaders have made it clear that they will stop free education, electricity, Mohalla clinics, free bus rides when it comes to power in Delhi. The closure of these schemes will lead to an additional financial burden of 25,000 monthly on households. People are saving ₹25,000 monthly due to AAP government schemes. If you vote for BJP, you will have to meet an additional ₹25,000 expenses. I request everyone to vote for AAP,” said Kejriwal.

Senior BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah, while releasing the third and final part of the party’s manifesto for the Delhi polls on Saturday, had clarified that all the welfare schemes in Delhi will continue when the BJP comes to power in the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda have also emphasised the same.

The BJP manifesto has made several promises such as 50,000 government jobs, two million self-employment opportunities, 13,000 e-buses for Delhi, free bus rides for women, free scooters and laptops for meritorious students, 350,000 pucca houses for slum-dwellers, regularisation of unauthorised colonies, financial aid for weddings of young women from economically weaker families, free Metro travel for students, allowances for Hindu priests, improvement in air quality, welfare boards for various types of workers and Yamuna clean-up.

Shah also reiterated the promises the BJP made in the previous two parts of the manifesto, which include ₹2,500 monthly allowance to poor women, ₹21,000 one-time aid to pregnant women, LPG cylinders for the needy at ₹500, ₹2,500 pension for senior citizens, free education for all, and increasing the pension of elderly from ₹2,000 to up to ₹3,000 monthly.

Kejriwal said the AAP’s manifesto is a list of guarantees and they are fulfilled. He also signed a guarantee card while releasing it. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the AAP was the first party to use the term “guarantee” in the manifesto.

The list of AAP’s guarantees:

1. Fix the problem of unemployment

2. Mahila Samman Yojana ( ₹2,100 to every woman every month)

3. Sanjeevani Yojana (free medical services to all citizens above 60 years at both government and private hospitals)

4. Waive of wrong inflated water bills

5. 24x7 clean drinking water in all households in Delhi

6. Clean Yamuna

7. Roads to be made and maintained as per European standards

8. Dr Ambedkar Scholarsip Yojana (Delhi government to fund higher education at foreign universities for all Dalit students)

9. Free bus travel for all students. 50% concession on metro fares

10. Pujari and Granthi Yojana: ₹18,000 per month to all Pujaris and granthis

11. Free electricity and free water scheme to extend to tenants as well as

12. All blocked and old sewage lines to be replaced

13. Ration Card: The Delhi government will open the window to get new ration cards

14. ₹10 lakh life insurance and ₹5 lakh accident insurance for all Autowallas and E-rickshaw pullers. Financial aide of ₹1 lakh for their daughters’ wedding. Free coaching to their children.

15. RWAs to be given special funds to appoint and maintain independent security guards