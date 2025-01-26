Delhi elections: ‘Arvind Kejriwal making hoax calls, misleading voters’, alleges BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal of orchestrating hoax calls to mislead voters across constituencies, including New Delhi, claiming their votes were being “cancelled”. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal(X/@AamAadmiParty)

BJP leader Parvesh Verma, who is contesting against Kejriwal from New Delhi, played an audio recording of one such call, in which a person was heard saying, "Your vote has been cut by the BJP. AAP will ensure you get your vote back," and urged the receiver to support the Aam Aadmi Party.

"Hoax calls are being made to the public, saying that BJP will end all AAP schemes. This is a blatant lie," Verma was quoted by PTI as saying.

The BJP leader also wondered how "confidential voter data" was accessed by the party.

"Other than the Election Commission of India, this data is not provided to anyone. How did Kejriwal get the voters' contact list? This must be inspected," Verma said.

‘AAP distributing ₹ 500 to voters in slum areas’: BJP's Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma also accused the AAP of distributing ₹500 wrapped in a calendar in the slum areas. He claimed three people were arrested in this regard.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP on the allegations, nor from Delhi Police.

He said he has filed a complaint with the Election Commission and his party demands an investigation into the matter.

New Delhi is witnessing a three-cornered contest between Kejriwal, Parvesh Verma and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit.

Dikshit is the son of three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats respectively out of a total of 70 seats while the BJP got only three and eight seats.

