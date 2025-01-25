‘Heap of lies, innocent face’: Amit Shah attacks Arvind Kejriwal

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of “lying” to the people of Delhi. Union home minister Amit Shah and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.(File Photo)

“Arvind Kejriwal is running a government in Delhi which does not fulfil its promises and then again he comes forward with a heap of lies and an innocent face. In my political career, I have never seen such a liar. I have no problem with using such harsh words because I am convinced,” ANI quoted Shah as saying at a press conference.

Shah unveiled the BJP's third manifesto for the Delhi assembly election, scheduled to be held on February 5. Comparing Kejriwal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union home minister said,"Since 2014, Narendra Modi ji has established the politics of performance in this country, and in every election since then, the BJP has strived to fulfil its promises.

We have sought suggestions from various people for this. Kejriwal runs a government in Delhi that makes promises, doesn't fulfil them, and then presents false faces to the public. In my political life, I have never seen anyone who lies so clearly."

Shah slams Kejriwal over polluted Yamuna

Continuing attacks on Kejriwal, Shah raised the liquor case and the polluted river Yamuna.

"He has opened liquor shops near schools, Temples, and Gurudwaras and committed scams worth thousands of crores. The liquor scam was committed by Delhi's former education minister. He (Kejriwal) had promised to clean the Yamuna River in seven years, making it as clean as London's Thames River, and said he would take a dip in front of the people of Delhi. Kejriwal ji, the public is waiting for that famous dip of yours," Shah said.

"He couldn't even fulfil his promise of providing clean water through pipes. He talked about a corruption-free government, but Kejriwal himself, along with many of his ministers, went to jail over corruption cases. He only got bail, and using bail as a clean chit does not absolve him from the accusations," Shah added.

"The most serious issue is the level of corruption in Delhi, which has never been as high as it is under Kejriwal. There have been scandals like the Liquor Scam, a 28,400 crore scam in the Delhi Jal Board, a 5,400 crore scam in ration distribution, a 1,300 crore scam in school classrooms, and a 571 crore scam in CCTV installation," Shah said.