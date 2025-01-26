Arvind Kejriwal says BJP waived off debts worth 10 lakh crore of ‘400-500 people’ in 5 years

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor on Sunday asked people to decide which model they choose to go with in Delhi - the ‘Kejriwal model’ or the ‘BJP model’ in which he said public money goes into the “pockets of their rich friends” File photo of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference at the party office. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that the BJP-led government in Centre has waived off debts totaling to ₹10 lakh crore of “of about 400-500 people” in the last five years.

“The people of Delhi have two models: the first is the Kejriwal model - where the public's money is spent on the public... and the second is the BJP model - where the public's money goes into the pockets of their rich friends. Now the public has to decide which model to choose,” Kejriwal said on Sunday in what he said was a press conference on a “very” important issue.

Arvind Kejriwal emphasised that people of Delhi are getting benefits of up to ₹25,000 per month under the AAP-led government, adding that the BJP would stop all welfare schemes if it comes to power as “it is against their model”.

The development comes in the run up to the high-stakes Delhi assembly election, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are aiming to stop the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP from coming back to power for the third consecutive time.

Delhi election

Voting for the Delhi assembly election is taking place in a single phase on February 5 while counting of votes is to happen on February 8.

Delhi has a total of 70 assembly seats, making the majority mark that a party or an alliance needs to be able to form government 36.

AAP, BJP and the Congress, the top contending parties, have clashed over several issues in the campaigning phase, with the latest flashpoint being the polluted water of Yamuna river.

BJP candidate from Arvind Kejriwal's seat New Delhi, Parvesh Verma, on Saturday immersed an effigy of the former Delhi chief minister in the Yamuna over his unfulfilled promise to clean the river so that people could take a dip in it.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar hit back at Verma, accusing him of "stooping to such an antics" in an attempt to gain publicity.

Later, Home Minister Amit Shah accused Arvind Kejriwal of misusing public money meant for opening new hospitals and schools, and cleaning the Yamuna river and wasting it in "scams".

Kejriwal, who came into politics saying that he would not accept any government bungalow, built a 'sheesh mahal' worth ₹52 crore for himself, the BJP leader said.

"Arvind Kejriwal promised a corruption-free Delhi but was involved in the liquor scam worth crores of rupees," news agency PTI quoted Amit Shah as saying.

Shah further alleged that Kejriwal had promised to shut down liquor shops in residential areas but instead opened them near schools and religious places.

"But PM Modi acted sternly and put him and his ministers behind bars," Shah said. He said Kejriwal had also promised to clean the Yamuna and take a dip in it but he did not do either.

"Today BJP workers took Kejriwal's effigy for a dip in the Yamuna and that also fell sick," Shah said.