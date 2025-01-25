‘Will Delhi develop by abusing me?’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit back at Union home minister Amit Shah over his attacks on the former Delhi chief minister. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(AAP video)

“Today Amit Shah came to Delhi and abused me and left. Will Delhi develop by abusing me? They have neither any plan nor any vision for Delhi. If nothing else, why not just repeat the facilities we are providing? BJP has surrendered. BJP's election is over,” Kejriwal posted on social platform X.

Kejriwal's counter came in response to the twin attacks by Shah, who targeted the AAP chief during the release of BJP's manifesto and later at a rally in the capital's Rajouri Garden.

“Since 2014, Narendra Modi ji has established the politics of performance in this country, and in every election since then, the BJP has strived to fulfil its promises. We have sought suggestions from various people for this. Kejriwal runs a government in Delhi that makes promises, doesn't fulfil them, and then presents false faces to the public. In my political life, I have never seen anyone who lies so clearly,” Shah said during the launch of BJP's third ‘Sankalp Patra’.

‘Kejriwal playing politics of deceit and lies’: Amit Shah

Hours after unveiling the manifesto, Shah attacked Kejriwal again at a rally in Delhi's Rajouri Garden.

“PM Modi has himself assured that no existing welfare scheme for the poor in Delhi will be discontinued but Arvind Kejriwal is spreading lies... They are misleading people. I am saying it again again the BJP will not stop any scheme meant for the welfare of the poor,” Shah said.

"Arvind Kejriwal promised a corruption-free Delhi but committed liquor scam worth crores of rupees," he alleged.

"We have to make Delhi garbage-free, remove 'aapda' (disaster -- referring to AAP) and ensure potable water supply. To make Delhi the number one capital in the world, make Modi ji win," he appealed to people.

Delhi will vote in the assembly polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.