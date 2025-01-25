Amit Shah raps AAP in Delhi addresses, AAP hits back

New Delhi Union home minister Amit Shah at a public gathering at Rajouri Garden. (HT PHOTO)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday notched up the offensive on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), terming its functioning “politics of lies” and failure to develop Delhi over the past 10 years. Addressing gatherings at Rajouri Garden, Adarsh Nagar and Tri Nagar assembly constituencies after releasing the BJP poll manifesto, Shah accused the AAP of “destroying Delhi”.

“In the past 10 years, AAP leaders have only lied and made a fool of the people of Delhi. They have destroyed Delhi and worked so little that they make even the Congress regime look good,” Shah said.

Addressing a crowd of thousands of supporters at Rajouri Garden, Shah said that the AAP government provided “bad roads in the name of connectivity”, engaged in “health scam” in the guise of mohalla clinics and turned roads into rivers during monsoon.

“They said they will shut liquor shops, but instead, allowed more shops, including those near temples and gurudwaras. They said they will clean the Yamuna and take a dip in it. It is still polluted that when we put his statue in the river, even that fell sick. That is why, Modi got him jailed. They promised to double the hospital beds in Delhi but have they even added 100 beds to Delhi government hospitals in the past 10 years? They said they opened mohalla clinics but where will you go if you need a surgery? The Modi government allowed free treatment up to ₹5 lakh, but Kejriwal did not allow it for Delhi’s people,” Shah said.

In response, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the BJP lost all hope of winning and that abusing the AAP would not lead to any development in Delhi. “Amit Shah ji came and abused me and our work, but is abusing AAP enough to ensure development of Delhi? They have neither a plan nor any vision for Delhi. If nothing, they could have just repeated the facilities that we are already providing. BJP has surrendered and their election fight is over,” Kejriwal posted on X.

At the public meetings, Shah also questioned AAP’s welfare schemes and pointed out the “promises” that it had broken.

“He (Kejriwal) said he will never form a political party, never join hands with BJP or Congress and make Delhi corruption-free...all of it were blatant lies. Now, while you have to get up from the chair and open your door, the doors of his Sheesh Mahal opens if he claps, the lights turn on if he claps and the curtains are controlled by remote,” Shah said.

Shah said that if the BJP is voted to power, the government will give ownership rights to the people of over 1,700 unauthorised colonies of Delhi, allow freehold of property for all refugees who have settled in Delhi since 1947, bring all markets under L&DO and also reopen 13,000 shops that were sealed by the AAP government.