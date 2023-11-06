'Arvind Kejriwal's polluted politics': BJP slams AAP for blaming Haryana for Delhi's pollution

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for blaming BJP-ruled Haryana for Delhi's ‘severe’ pollution, saying the national capital has become a gas chamber because of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's "polluted politics".

The BJP has blamed Punjab for Delhi's pollution

The Aam Aadmi Party, which rules Delhi, claimed on Monday that the incidents of stubble-burning in AAP-ruled Punjab have plummeted by 50-67 percent. "Punjab is 500 kilometers away from Delhi, Haryana is just 100 kilometers away. It should be analysed what has the Khattar government done (to mitigate the pollution menace)," the party claimed on its official X handle.

"Polluting BS3 buses come to Delhi from Haryana; they have been mulling buying 100 EV buses, but haven't purchased them; there are long electricity cuts in Haryana which result in diesel generator pollution; they have not created any stubble-dumping ground, Punjab built 9; Delhi's green cover is 23.6 percent, Haryana's is just 3.6 percent," it added.

Responding to the allegations, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla claimed 3,000 stubble burning incidents were detected in Punjab yesterday.

"Delhi has become a gas chamber because chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP have polluted politics...Before coming to rule in Punjab, Delhi's CM used to say that there was pollution because of stubble burning in Punjab. He said that after AAP comes to Punjab, the stubble issue will end...Yesterday, more than 3000 incidents of stubble burning came to the fore in Punjab...What happened to the bio decomposer and the machines supposed to be given to farmers a month ago," he told ANI.

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "Stubble burning in Punjab is one of the biggest reasons for Delhi's pollution".

On Monday, the overall air quality in the national capital remained in the severe zone. According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.

The pollution control panel on Sunday implemented the final stage of the anti-pollution programme GRAP that entails a complete ban on diesel trucks. It has also directed government and private offices in the national capital to make 50 percent of employees work from home.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

