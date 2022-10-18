Aryan Aviation's Bell-407 helicopter involved in Kedarnath helicopter crash

A Bell-407 helicopter registered as VT-RPN belonging to Delhi-based Aryan Aviation was involved in the Kedarnath crash in which seven people were killed. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a detailed probe into the crash.

"Seven people, including two pilots and five passengers, who were travelling onboard the helicopter have died in the crash," said the SDRF.

According to the DGCA, the Bell-407 helicopter with five passengers took off from Kedarnathji Dham for GuptKashi.

Watch: Kedarnath: Helicopter carrying five pilgrims crashes in Kedarnath; Pilot dead, CM orders probe

The weather was Cloudy over Garud Chatti. In a valley near Garud Chatti, a loud noise was heard and the helicopter caught fire. This is for the present information.

After getting, the information regarding the incident, the police, as well as State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, rushed to the crash site to carry out the search and rescue operation.

Ayan Aviation Pvt. Ltd provides heli services from Guptkashi helipad to Kedarnath. The company promises a swift helicopter ride to Kedarnath.

