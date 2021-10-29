Aryan Khan drugs case: No injustice will be done to Wankhede’s wife, says Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said his party still functions as per its founder Bal Thackeray’s ideals and that no injustice will be done to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede’s wife, Kranti Redkar.

Redkar wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, referring to her Marathi roots and respect for Bal Thackeray amid a series of allegations her husband faces in connection with the Aryan Khan drugs case.

Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai zonal chief of the NCB, received protection from arrest from the Bombay high court on Thursday in a graft case. The Maharashtra government assured the court that no coercive action would be taken against him without issuing him three-day notice.

Raut referred to Kranti Redkar’s letter and asked whether Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan and other leaders of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi facing central agency raids are not Marathi. He accused central agencies such as the NCB of troubling Marathi people. “The manner in which the attack of Investigation agencies is going on, false cases are registered. Yesterday (Thursday) there were raids ahead of the Deglur-Biloli bypoll. Ashok Chavan is not Marathi? Ajit Pawar’s relatives are not Marathi? The question is about right and wrong in this fight.”

He added this fight is between “NCB and others”, and nobody has attacked Redkar. “Kranti Redkar is a Marathi woman and there will be no injustice. Even if Balasaheb is not there today, Uddhav Thackeray is there. Shiv Sena is still the same as Balasaheb’s ideals. There will be no injustice to anyone.”