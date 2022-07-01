Aryan Khan files plea seeking return of his passport

A NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) court here on Thursday sought Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s response on a plea filed by Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, seeking return of his passport as he was recently cleared of all charges in a drugs case.

Special judge VV Patil passed the direction while taking note of the plea in which the 24-year-old also sought cancellation of his bail bond imposed by Bombay high court last year and a formal order discharging him from the case.

Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by a special investigation team (SIT) of the NCB in a drugs case on May 27. He was among 20 people who were arrested after a dramatic raid led by controversial and former zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Cordelia cruise ship in Mumbai on October 2 last year.

The NCB alleged that Aryan had asked his friend to bring drugs to the ship. Relying on WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan, Wankhede and his team had claimed that the actor’s son was part of a larger international drugs conspiracy.

Aryan Khan spent seven days in NCB custody and a further 21 days in jail before the Bombay high court granted him bail on October 28.

The court, however, imposed 14conditions and directed him to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and one or more sureties in the like amount. It also asked him to surrender his passport and not leave the country with permission of the NDPS court.

The NCB’s SIT, however, began a fresh probe after allegations surfaced that attempts were made to extort money from Aryan Khan.

After a seven-month investigation, the panel found several irregularities in the raids and suggested misuse of position and non-adherence to rules. It subsequently cleared Aryan and five others of all charges.

In its plea filed through advocate Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla, Aryan pointed out that no charge sheet was filed against him and five others by the NCB in the case.

The court posted the matter for hearing on July 13.