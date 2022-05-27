Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case. Who were chargesheeted?| Full list

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had spent more than 20 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after he was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year. 
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) exonerated Aryan Khan and five others as it filed a charge sheet against 14 persons in the case related to the raid on the yacht Cordelia in Mumbai on October 2.(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 27, 2022 02:39 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was on Monday given clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the October 2 Cordellia drugs bust case. Besides Aryan, a total of 19 accused were arrested by the anti-drug agency last year. The 24-year-old had spent 22 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. The Special Investigation Team said that except for Aryan Khan and another person on the cruise named Mohak, all other accused were found in possession of narcotics substances. Here is the full list of those included and excluded in the Narcotics Control Bureau's chargesheet. 

Not chargesheeted

1. Aryan khan

2. Avin Shahu

3. Gopal Ji Anand

4. Samir Saighan

5. Bhaskar Aroda

6. Manav SinghalChargesheeted1. Arbaaz Merchant    Age: 262. Munmun Dhamecha   Age: 283. Vikrant Chhokar     Age: 33

4. Mohak Jaiswal     Age : 28

5. Ishmeet Singh Chadha    Age : 33

6. Gomit Chopra    Age : 28

7. Nupur Satija    Age : 29

8. Abdul Kadar Shaikh    Age : 30

9. Shreyas Nair    Age : 23

10. Manish Rajgariya      Age : 30

11. Aachit Kumar      Age : 22

12. Chinedu Igwe (bail plea pending)      Age : 27

13. Shivraj Harijan      Age : 33

14. Okoro Uzeoma      Age : 40ALSO READ: Aryan Khan getting clean chit is ‘perfect birthday gift’ for AbRam, say SRK fansIn March this year, Hindustan Times had reported that contrary to the NCB's charges, the investigations by the SIT found that Aryan Khan was never in possession of the drugs. The WhatsApp chats did not suggest that the 24-year-old was a part of any international drugs syndicate. 

