Aryan Khan moves high court after special NDPS court denies bail

Aryan Khan's lawyers on Wednesday moved the Bombay high court after the special NDPS court denied bail to Aryan Khan in connection with the cruise rave party. Aryan Khan has already spent 13 days in Arthur Road prison starting from October 8. On October 1, the special NDPS court heard both the NCB and Aryan Khan's lawyers and reserved the verdict for October 20. The first week of November will be a vacation for the court because of Diwali. Hence, the lawyers are attempting for an early hearing of the case by the high court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh who is the counsel for the Narcotics Control Bureau said they have been informed of the mentioning of the plea in the high court by Khan's lawyers. Senior advocates Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai were present before the single bench of justice Nitin Sambre to mention the plea. But, the court did not allow mentioning on Wednesday. Khan's advocates are likely to mention it on Thursday morning at 10.30am.