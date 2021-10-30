Aryan Khan out of jail, but not allowed to do these things: The bail conditions

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of the Arthur Road prison on Saturday, after spending more than three weeks in the central Mumbai facility following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the city coast.

Watch: Aryan Khan released from jail, driven away in white SUV amid heavy security

The 23-year-old, arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), walked out of the prison at 11.02am and got into a waiting car, which reached his home Mannat in suburban Bandra shortly after 11.30am.

The fans of SRK (as Shah Rukh Khan is popularly called) thronged in large numbers outside the actor's bungalow, celebrating with music, dance and firecrackers.

Aryan Khan was given bail on Thursday, but the Bombay high court also put some conditions (actually 14 of them) which the 23-year-old has to follow. If any of these bail conditions is violated, then the NCB is entitled to apply for cancellation of bail straightaway, the court said.

The bail conditions given by the high court apply on Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha too, who got bail along with Khan.

Here's a look at those conditions:

• Applicant/accused should not indulge in activity similar to what they are charged with.

• He should not establish contact with any co-accused or any other person directly or indirectly involved in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication.

• Applicant/accused shall not make any statement regarding the proceedings pending before the Special NDPS court to any media, including social media.

• Applicant/accused shall surrender their passports and shall not leave country without prior permission of the Special NDPS court.

• If the accused has to leave Mumbai, he should inform about the itinerary to the investigating officer.

• Applicant/accused appear before the investigating officer of NCB every Friday between 11am and 2pm and join the investigation as and when called.

• Applicant/accused shall not make any attempt to tamper evidence, influence witnesses - neither personally, nor through anyone.

Each of them were asked to execute a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with one or more sureties in a similar amount by the high court which granted them bail. The court also said that once the trail begins, the accused should not try and delay it in any manner.

All the accused have been ordered to be attend all the hearings in the court unless prevented by any "reasonable cause".