Home / India News / SRK's son Aryan Khan, 2 others sent to 1-day NCB custody in cruise rave party case
india news

SRK's son Aryan Khan, 2 others sent to 1-day NCB custody in cruise rave party case

Published on Oct 03, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was taken for his medical examination on Sunday before his arrest. (PTI)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been sent to NCB custody for a day in connection with the cruise rave party for which he was arrested earlier on the day. Apart from Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been remanded to NCB custody till October 4 and the next hearing will be held on Monday afternoon. 

SRK's son Aryan was produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate RK Rajebhosale on Sunday evening and the counsel of the NCB told the court that primary investigation reveals a nexus with suppliers and peddlers on a regular basis through WhatsApp chats. 

The NCB counsel sought remand of the arrested persons till October 5. The counsel said the quantum of the contraband found at the party is significant. "I am not venturing into the merits of the matter...I also know the offences are bailable, I understand," the counsel said.

Satish Maneshinde, Aryan's lawyer,  contested that his client Aryan Khan was invited to the party by the organisers and no contraband was found on him. As the NCB appealed for a remand of two days, Maneshinde said he was ready to settle for one day remand for the sake of the investigation. "Your honour may take me in custody and remand me for one day so that whatever investigation needs to be done is done. Because, I am neither found in possession nor is there an allegation of consumption. None of the sections attracts the embargo under sec 37 of the NDPS," Maneshinde said, as reported by Livelaw.

After an overnight raid on a cruise, the NCB first detained eight persons, including Aryan Khan, for interrogation. Later, Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested. Aryan has been charged with the consumption of drugs while the other two with procurement, reports said. In the raid, officials seized 13 gram of cocaine, five gram of MD (mephedrone), 21 gram of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy)apart from 1.33 lakh.

Maneshinde said he will tender the bail application on Monday before the regular court.

 

Topics
aryan khan shah rukh khan ncb
