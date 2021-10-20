Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Aryan Khan's drug-related chat with debut actress: Why didn't court grant bail? What's next?
india news

Aryan Khan's drug-related chat with debut actress: Why didn't court grant bail? What's next?

As the vacation week of the courts will begin in the first week of November, Aryan Khan's lawyer has already moved bail plea in the high court soon after the special NDPS court rejected his bail application on Wednesday. 
In the latest development, the agency on Wednesday submitted Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats with a new actor of the industry.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:21 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The special NDPS court completed the hearing of both sides in the bail application and assembled on Wednesday to only deliver the verdict. Once again, Shah Rukh Khan's son was denied bail and will now have to stay in the Arthur Road prison for some days more.

This is the fourth time that Aryan Khan's bail plea in connection with the cruise rave party has been denied after he was arrested on October 3 from a Goa-bound cruise.

Why didn't the court grant bail to Aryan Khan?

As his bail plea was rejected on Wednesday, Aryan Khan's lawyer said they were waiting for the detailed court order before moving to the high court. The Narcotics Control Bureau earlier argued that Aryan Khan should not be granted bail as he was part of a drug nexus which the agency is probing. It said that Aryan was not new to drugs, though no drug was found on him. The drugs found on Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant were for Aryan and Arbaaz's personal consumption, the agency said.

RELATED STORIES

Aryan Khan's counsel, on the other hand, said his WhatsApp chats might have been misinterpreted and many of those chats might be from the time when Aryan Khan was abroad, where many things are legal.

In the latest development, the agency on Wednesday submitted Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats with a new actor of the industry. Those chats were drug-related, the agency claimed. The details of these chats or the name of the actor have not been revealed. 

What's next for Aryan Khan and other accused in the case?

Aryan Khan and the other accused in the cruise rave party were sent to judicial custody on October 7. Since October 8, they are lodged in Arthur Road jail. They have already spent 1.5 weeks in jail. The first week of November is the vacation for courts. Khan's lawyers have moved the high court on Wednesday after the denial of the bail. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan shah rukh khan ncb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

20 cases of betting registered during IPL: Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru

Main accused confesses to killing woman found buried on Odisha school campus

Uttar Pradesh man accused of stealing 25 lakh from police dies in custody

UP cops ‘dragging feet’ in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Supreme Court
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP