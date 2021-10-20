Aryan Khan's drug-related chat with debut actress: Why didn't court grant bail? What's next?

The special NDPS court completed the hearing of both sides in the bail application and assembled on Wednesday to only deliver the verdict. Once again, Shah Rukh Khan's son was denied bail and will now have to stay in the Arthur Road prison for some days more.

This is the fourth time that Aryan Khan's bail plea in connection with the cruise rave party has been denied after he was arrested on October 3 from a Goa-bound cruise.

Why didn't the court grant bail to Aryan Khan?

As his bail plea was rejected on Wednesday, Aryan Khan's lawyer said they were waiting for the detailed court order before moving to the high court. The Narcotics Control Bureau earlier argued that Aryan Khan should not be granted bail as he was part of a drug nexus which the agency is probing. It said that Aryan was not new to drugs, though no drug was found on him. The drugs found on Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant were for Aryan and Arbaaz's personal consumption, the agency said.

Aryan Khan's counsel, on the other hand, said his WhatsApp chats might have been misinterpreted and many of those chats might be from the time when Aryan Khan was abroad, where many things are legal.

In the latest development, the agency on Wednesday submitted Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats with a new actor of the industry. Those chats were drug-related, the agency claimed. The details of these chats or the name of the actor have not been revealed.

What's next for Aryan Khan and other accused in the case?

Aryan Khan and the other accused in the cruise rave party were sent to judicial custody on October 7. Since October 8, they are lodged in Arthur Road jail. They have already spent 1.5 weeks in jail. The first week of November is the vacation for courts. Khan's lawyers have moved the high court on Wednesday after the denial of the bail.

