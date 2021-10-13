Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant, quantity recovered immaterial: NCB in court

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday said to the court that the agency's initial probe revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan used to procure contraband from Arbaaz Merchant, another accused in the case. "The material collated during the investigation has primarily revealed the Aryan Khan has a role in so far as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband is concerned," the agency said replying to Aryan Khan's bail plea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The agency said Aryan Khan's case can not be considered in isolation as all these persons are an integral part of a common threat which "cannot be separated or dissected from each other". The quantum of recovery, from an individual, becomes inconsequential, the agency said. No drug was found from Aryan Khan while from Arbaaz, the agency recovered 6 gram charas.

The NCB said all persons form a part of a larger chain, nexus and their involvement in a conspiracy to commit illegal acts and violations under Section 29 can not be ruled out.

'Because it's a Khan?': What politicians say on Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case

So far, it is apparent that Achit Kumar and Shivraj Harijan used to supply charas to both Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. "The material collated during the investigation has primarily revealed the Aryan Khan (A1) has a role in so far as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband is concerned," the NCB said in its reply to Aryan Khan's bail application.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the agency opposed Aryan Khan's bail plea by saying that Aryan Khan belongs to an influential family and he may tamper with the evidence. In its reply the special NDPS court, the agency reiterated the point and said, considering his influential background, it is plausible that the applicant tamper with evidence and influence other witnesses whom he personally knows. "Also the possibility of the applicant fleeing justice cannot be ruled out," the agency said.

After his bail plea was rejected by the metropolitan magistrate court on October 8, the case on Wednesday has come to a special NDPS court.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 along with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant after the NCB raided a goa-bound cruise acting on a tip-off that a rave party was going on there. Till October 7, Aryan Khan was at the NCB custody but in the last hearing the agency lost the custody and all of them including Aryan Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Since October 8, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road prison.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}