As Aaditya Thackeray walks with Rahul Gandhi 'despite difference', Sanjay Raut says…

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut, on Friday, said Rahul Gandhi and Aaditya Thackeray are two prominent young leaders capable of leading the country, as the former Maharashtra minister took part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in its Maharashtra leg. Aaditya Thackeray said he joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite ideological differences as democracy and the Constitution are in peril.

The Congress-Sena relationship graph witnessed many ups and downs before they formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray -- which was toppled this year.

The Congress invited Uddhav Thackeray to the yatra and was assured by the Sena (UBT) that either Uddhav or Aaditya will join Rahul Gandhi. NCP chief Sharad Pawar was also invited but could not attend because of his illness. His daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule joined the yatra on Thursday.

"Someone today said that people with two different ideologies have come together. But working together for the country despite ideological differences itself is democracy," Aaditya told PTI.

“Indira Gandhi had a good equation with Balasaheb Thackeray. Congress and Shiv Sena leaders have been friends. Balasaheb Thackeray had supported Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee in the Presidential polls. Now we have come together to save democracy and the Constitution," Aaditya said.

Aaditya Thackeray walked for two hours with Rahul Gandhi and then the duo hugged and exchanged a few words. Later, Aaditya Thackeat said they did not discuss anything about politics but the issue of investments going out of Maharashtra was discussed, he said.

