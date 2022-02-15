As Covid-19 cases dip, curbs eased across India

NEW DELHI: As Covid-19 cases have been dipping across the country, the states have eased the restrictions imposed to check the spread of infections. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed schools and gyms to reopen in the national capital. All restaurants in Delhi can now remain open till 11 pm. Physical classes for students of nursery to Class 8 resumed from Monday. The weekend curfew has also been lifted.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government revised guidelines last week and allowed schools, offices, gyms, restaurants, cinema halls, and hotels to reopen as per Covid protocols.

West Bengal has also allowed schools and gyms to reopen. The outdoor shooting of films and television programmes has been allowed as well.

In Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and Assam, the night curfews have been lifted. All religious places have been opened to devotees in Rajasthan. A maximum of 250 people were being allowed at public, political, social, cultural, sports-related, educational, religious, entertainment programmes in Rajasthan. Meghalaya eased restrictions from February 11 and allowed physical classes for students of classes 1 to 5.