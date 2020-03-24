As Covid-19 cases rise in Kerala health workers face patients’ fury

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:27 IST

Angry at the delay in being served tea a Covid-19 patient, allegedly attacked a nurse in the isolation ward on Tuesday while another health worker was slapped by a man for reporting authorities about his violation of quarantine norms.

In Kozhhikkode former M P N K Premajam of the CPI (M) allegedly misbehaved with workers who came to inquire about her son who had returned from abroad and was quarantined at home. Premajam refuted the allegations saying she only questioned them when “they behaved with her son as if he was a convict”.

Police said in all three cases accused were booked and said strict action will be taken against those who attack or insult health workers who are working overtime in the fight against coronavirus.

Kerala which reported India’s first three cases of coronavirus in January, is now struggling with a constantly rising number of infected people this month.

Police said a man who had returned from Muscat and was quarantined in Kollam (south Kerala) after local people complained about his free run, got furious when his tea was delayed. Since he insisted on home-cooked food his family was sending him food packets. Though the nurse informed his kin about his demand for tea, he was angry when it was delayed and attacked her.

Also read: PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days

The nurse who had been working at the isolation ward without any break for two weeks, was injured and was admitted to the same hospital, police said.

In another case a 27-year-old man, also returned from the West Asia, barged into the house of an Asha (social worker accredited with health ministry) worker in Malappuram and attacked her saying she had informed health officials about him flouting quarantine norms. The woman who was seriously injured was hospitalised. The man was later arrested and quarantined at the medical college hospital.

Follow coronavirus live updates here

Swimming against the tide the state government has given instructions to police to deal with such persons sternly. In worst-hit Kasaragod (north Kerala) police have seized the passports of two persons who slipped out home quarantine and transmitted the virus to many others.