As Covid-19 cases surge, Andhra Pradesh ends academic year for Class 1-9

For Class 10 and intermediate students, examinations will be held as per schedule.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 10:04 AM IST
The examinations for the above-mentioned classes would be conducted duly following all Covid-19 protocols mandated by the Centre.(HT PHOTO)

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (covid-19), the Andhra Pradesh government declared the closure of the academic year 2020-21 for Classes 1 to 9 and announced summer holidays. The order will be implemented in schools functioning under any management. The academic year for these classes has ended with no examinations as the resurgence of Covid-19 derails the academic system in the country.

For Class 10 and intermediate students, examinations will be held as per schedule. The decision to continue with the examination schedule for these classes was taken in the interests of students, said state's education minister A Suresh. "The students lost out in the defence recruitment process as they were promoted without examinations last year," Suresh pointed out.

He also said that the examinations for the above-mentioned classes would be conducted duly following all Covid-19 protocols mandated by the Centre.

Andhra Pradesh is among 10 states that are reporting the spurt in Covid-19 cases. On Monday, it added as many as 5963 new Covid-19 cases in the span of 24 hours. The tally has now increased to 968,000 while the number of active cases is at 48,053, the highest since October 8 last year. It also reported 27 fresh fatalities, pushing the death toll to rise above 7400.

On Monday, state tourism minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the Andhra Pradesh government is fully prepared to curb the intensity of the Covid-19 second wave. After reviewing Covid-19 control measures in the Visakhapatnam district, Rao said that commissioner G Srijana would oversee control measures in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Joint Collector P Arun Babu Covid in other rural areas of the district. He also urged people to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines without negligence.

