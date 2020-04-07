As Covid-19 expands footprints, Maharashtra becomes first state to report 1000 positive cases

india

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:52 IST

Maharashtra became the first state in the country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases after 150 people tested positive to take the number of Covid-19 patients in the state to 1,018, the state’s health department said.

One hundred and sixteen of the 150 new cases were reported from Mumbai.

Pune reported 18 new cases, Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Aurangabad reported three each, Thane and Buldana two each while Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli reported one each, a health department official said.

A dozen more Covid-19 patients died in Maharashtra on Tuesday taking the death toll in the state to 64. Out of the 12 casualties, s ix were in Mumbai, three in Pune and one each in Mira-Bhayander, Satara and Nagpur, health officials said.

Across the country, the death toll due coronavirus rose to 124. Thirteen deaths were reported in the last 24 hours according to the Union health ministry’s data updated at 6 PM.

There were 508 new cases in the country in the last 24 hours which took the total number of infected people to 4,789, the Union health ministry said.

The ministry also said 352 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated to another country. The total number of cases in the country, include 66 foreign nationals.