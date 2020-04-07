e-paper
Home / India News / As Covid-19 expands footprints, Maharashtra becomes first state to report 1000 positive cases

As Covid-19 expands footprints, Maharashtra becomes first state to report 1000 positive cases

Maharashtra reported 150 news cases on Tuesday, out of which 116 were from Mumbai.

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The BMC on Tuesday declared Dharavi in Mumbai a Covid-19 containment zone.
The BMC on Tuesday declared Dharavi in Mumbai a Covid-19 containment zone.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra became the first state in the country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases after 150 people tested positive to take the number of Covid-19 patients in the state to 1,018, the state’s health department said.

One hundred and sixteen of the 150 new cases were reported from Mumbai.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

Pune reported 18 new cases, Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Aurangabad reported three each, Thane and Buldana two each while Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli reported one each, a health department official said.

A dozen more Covid-19 patients died in Maharashtra on Tuesday taking the death toll in the state to 64. Out of the 12 casualties, s ix were in Mumbai, three in Pune and one each in Mira-Bhayander, Satara and Nagpur, health officials said.

Across the country, the death toll due coronavirus rose to 124. Thirteen deaths were reported in the last 24 hours according to the Union health ministry’s data updated at 6 PM.

There were 508 new cases in the country in the last 24 hours which took the total number of infected people to 4,789, the Union health ministry said.

The ministry also said 352 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated to another country. The total number of cases in the country, include 66 foreign nationals.

Alarm bells in east Delhi locality as experts suggest limited Covid-19 community spread
Covid-19: Maharashtra becomes first state to report 1000 positive cases
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
Fact check: Is the govt spying on your WhatsApp messages? PIB clears it out
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
