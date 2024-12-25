As Das exits Odisha, BJD sharpens its attack calling for action against his son

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Rashtripati Bhavan accepted the resignation of Odisha governor Raghubar Das, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday renewed its demand for action against the governor’s son in connection with allegations that he assaulted an employee of Raj Bhavan in Puri in July this year. Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday announced that the President has accepted Raghubar Das’s resignation as Odisha governor. (File photo)

The BJD said an investigation was promised into the allegation after the state’s opposition parties raised the demand in July this year. “BJD and other political parties forced adjournments in the state assembly, demanding action against Lalit Das. The government announced an investigation by the Puri district magistrate with a report to be submitted within 15 days. However, this promise remained unfulfilled, and no action was taken,” BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.

Mohanty added that while the law is supposed to be impartial, it was not implemented under the BJP regime.

“The BJP government’s silence on this incident, which occurred shortly after it assumed power, highlights the weak law and order situation in the state. Although Raghubar Das has been removed, it remains to be seen whether the BJP government will now deliver justice to the assistant section officer,” Mohanty added.

Baikunthanath Pradhan, an assistant section officer of state parliamentary affairs department who was posted to Raj Bhavan, had alleged that the governor’s son Lalit Das, and five others including his personal security officers allegedly assaulted him on the night of July 7.

Following the alleged assault, a case was filed against Lalit Das, and Pradhan was transferred to the state secretariat.

Pradhan’s wife, Sayoja, said she would meet the new governor to seek justice. Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has been named as the next Odisha governor.

“At the time, the state government promised that the Puri DM would investigate and provide justice within a month. However, no report has been submitted, and we are still awaiting justice. Now that Das and his son are ordinary citizens, we hope for justice,” she said.

Das, who served as Odisha’s governor for a little over a year, said on Wednesday, “I will abide by the decision of the high command and accept any responsibility given to me,” amid speculation that he is being considered for a prominent role in the BJP.