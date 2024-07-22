BJD, Cong walk out of assembly over inaction in case against governor’s son

Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress on Monday walked out of the Odisha assembly on the first day of the Budget session in protest against inaction in the alleged assault case against the governor Raghubar Das’s son. Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik expressed disappointment over inaction. (X)

Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik raised the issue of the breakdown of the law and order and the alleged assault of Baikunthanath Pradhan, an official at Das’s residence, as soon as the governor began his address.

Pradhan accused Das’s son, Lalit Kumar, and his five associates of allegedly slapping, punching, kicking, and forcing him to lick his spit as he was upset that a luxury car was not sent to pick him up from Puri railway station. A case has been lodged against Kumar, but no action has been taken so far. Pradhan was transferred to the state secretariat after the alleged assault.

Patnaik expressed his disappointment over inaction. “My party and I are disappointed and surprised that the government has taken no action against the governor’s son, who meted out violence to a government officer. We are deeply shocked. Law and order seem to have completely broken down in our state. Immediate action was taken against ministers, lawmakers, and senior government officers whenever they broke the law during the previous BJD government. The state government should take action according to the law,” Patnaik said.

The Opposition members returned to the House when chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi moved an obituary motion after Das completed his address.

State law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the governor’s secretariat has asked the Puri collector to conduct a probe and submit a report within 15 days. “Action will be taken based on the report.”