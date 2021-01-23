As farmers' protest continues, Delhi Police bolster border security

The Delhi police on Saturday increased security at the interstate borders, where farmers have been camping in protest against the three farm laws enacted in September. Senior police officers, who did not wish to be named, said this has been done in the backdrop of the full-dress rehearsal parade of the Republic Day Celebrations on January 26.

Farmers' groups have threatened to hold a tractor rally in the national capital on January 26. Police are yet to give them permission for that. Police are meeting the farmers' groups on Saturday evening for a meeting related to the march.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that until Republic Day, the security at the interstate borders will continue to be high as the farmers have threatened to enter the national capital.

"Unlike previous years, the security is more this year because of the protests. There are chances that criminal elements may try to disrupt Republic Day preparations by posing as protesting farmers. The idea was to ensure that such groups do not get to mobilise and disrupt the dress rehearsal or the preparations in Delhi," an officer said.

The farmers on Friday alleged that the Haryana police have planted some men among the protesters to fuel violence at the protest site during the tractor rally on January 26. Also, on Friday afternoon, a farmer vandalised his vehicle when police refused to allow it into the Vigyan Bhawan for the talks with the Centre as his name and vehicle were not mentioned in the list of farmers representatives. There was no complaint filed or action taken against anyone.