As floodwaters recede in Assam, disease threat looms large

With floodwaters receding in most parts of the state in past few days, authorities in Assam are now worried about a possible rise in water and vector-borne diseases in affected areas. So far, 74 cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been reported in the state since April — when the first wave of floods struck — and eight people have succumbed to the infection.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, there have been reports of other water and vector-borne diseases in some affected districts due to the absence of clean drinking water and other issues. “With flood waters receding and inmates of relief camps returning to their houses, consumption of contaminated drinking water and subsequent health issues have been reported from some pockets in districts,” MS Lakshmi Priya, mission director, NHM-Assam, said in a release.

According to NHM data, 143 cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) have also been reported during the flood period and 16 people have died due to it. Nineteen dengue cases have also been reported, the data shows.

The health department has advised people in flood-affected areas to get themselves tested for Japanese Encephalitis free of cost at any district hospital or government medical college hospital across the state.

