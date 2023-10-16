As Jogi’s party stumbles, Cong, BJP eye vote share

RAIPUR: In one significant way, the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh were different from the rest. Carved out from Madhya Pradesh in 2000, the three state polls till then had been a direct contest between the two principal parties in the state – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with no spoiler in between.

But 2018 saw the birth of the fledgling state’s first regional party of significance – the Janata Chhattisgarh Congress (Jogi) or JCC(J) helmed by Ajit Jogi, the first chief minister of the state. A dominant Congress performance, where it swept to power with 68 of the 90 seats, meant that JCC(J)’s performance meant little, but the new party performed creditably, winning five seats and 7.6% of the vote.

Five years later, an interim in which party patriarch Ajit Jogi has passed away and several legislators have quit, that 7% is now being eyed by both the Congress and the BJP, and may well prove the difference in a close battle.

Ajit Jogi, a former bureaucrat once handpicked by Rajiv Gandhi, had formed the JCC(J) in 2016 after an acrimonious fallout with the state Congress leadership and then state party president (and now chief minister) Bhupesh Baghel. Two years later, the party formed an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party and the CPI for the assembly elections. The coalition fought on 55 seats of the available 90; the JCC(J) got 7.6% of the vote and five seats, the BSP 3.8% and two seats and the CPI 0.3%.

But since two of its legislators – Ajit Jogi himself and Devrat Singh – have died, Dharamjit Singh joined the BJP in August; Pramod Sharma was expelled from the party in July. The only remaining legislator is Ajit Jogi’s wife Renu Jogi.

It has, at least thus far, lost its allies too. In September, the BSP announced an alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party(GGP).

Political experts said much of the JCC(J)’s politics revolved around Ajit Jogi, and with his demise, it is possible that they would lose the vote share. While there is some debate on which party the votes will go to, Sudiep Srivastava, political commentator based in Chhattisgarh, said, “A large chunk of the satnami (dalit) and OBC votes could tilt towards the Congress, the upper caste votes in seats like Lormi could switch to the BJP with the upper caste candidates changing camps. The JCC(J) may still hold on to some tribal and dalit votes.”

A senior Congress leader, who didn’t want to be quoted, said, “There are many reasons the party is in decline. First, Ajit Jogi had the political skill and the network to keep the party afloat, and without him, the primary pole was lost. The JCC(J) has also been unable to cultivate a new vote base, and there has been barely any political activity on the ground for the four years after the 2018 elections.”

Ajit Jogi’s son and former MLA Amit Jogi, who now leads the party, however, said the JCC(J)’s vote share would remain intact and the party would play a pivotal role. “People are angry with both the Congress and the BJP because they have betrayed the people of the state. In the last 45 days, I travelled to 45 constituencies and people are giving me the kind of love they used to give my father. That is my strength,” he said.

Jogi said that in 2018, they fought on 55 seatsand they would now fight on all 90 seats. “I am opening dialogues with other regional parties. The last time we declared candidates three months ahead of the elections but this time I will wait for the BJP and Congress list. The tribute to my late father will be to double the vote share,” Jogi said.

Hemant Poyam, Chhattisgarh president of the BSP, said their target is to double their vote share as well. “Last time, we fought on 33 seats, and this time we are going to field candidates on 60 seats. We will double our vote share like in 2008 and 2013 where we got between 5 and 6% of the vote,” Poyam said.

Poyam also ruled out any possibility of allying with the JCC(J) so far.

BJP spokesperson Sacchidanand Upase said, “Ajit Jogi was charismatic and was an extremely talented political strategist. After his death, the party has lost the connection with the people, and they will vote for the BJP.”

