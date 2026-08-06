As long as there is social discrimination, reservation will continue: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the the system of providing reservations in the field of education and jobs will continue as long as there is social discrimination.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat held a session with Gen Z & Gen Alpha at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai, on Thursday, August 06, 2026. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

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Speaking at a Gen Z outreach event in Mumbai, Bhagwat said that if Dr BR Ambedkar's advice on reservation is followed, there will be no problem.

"I will go with what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar thought about reservation. If we honestly follow his advice, then there is no problem. Reservation exists due to social reasons. As long as there is social discrimination, reservation will continue,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The RSS chief said that those who received and benefited from reservation should pass it on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RSS chief said that those who received and benefited from reservation should pass it on. {{/usCountry}}

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“A few voices have started coming up that they received it, benefited, and now it should be given to others. There have been demands for categorisation in a few states. The Supreme Court, too, had made an observation. There is a stream among those who get the reservation that this is for our upliftment and not a permanent measure, and we have to take advantage of this, improve ourselves, and make this useful for others who haven't got it yet. This should be encouraged. Politics should not be done over this. If all measures are properly implemented, soon its need would end. It will then be thought about. But politics was done over it, which creates bad blood,” he added.

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Bhagwat said that the measure was brought to promote social unity and, in itself, is not wrong. But, he added, those who wield the sword are doing it in the wrong way intentionally.

“Unless that is cured, I don't see anything," he said.

Mohan Bhagwat on education reform

Bhagwat also backed comprehensive reforms in the education system, saying one or two reforms are not enough.

“I'll tell you, two or three are needed. Education is not a business, and we need to provide education to all. We need to work on fee structures," he said, while backing a demand for the share of education in India's budget to be increased to six per cent.

“Public participation is important in education, from school development to quality education. Focus on teachers' training. We are giving education to educate people, not for business,” he said while elaborating on the needed reforms.

Bhagwat on Gen Z

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Bhagwat said that Gen Z is not like the previous generation, which did not question elders, and that it wants logical answers.

“When we were of their age (youth), we would listen to our elders. We never used to question. Now, the Gen Z wants logical answers,” he said.

"If Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-nationals. They are our own people, our next generation... I do not believe Gen Z is like that... I think the new generation - the Gen Z and Gen Alpha - is more honest than our existing generation, and the honest appeal of patriotism and service works with them," he added.

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