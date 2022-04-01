As mercury soars, state health department issues precautions to tackle heat wave

As mercury levels continue to soar, the public health department has issued safety precautions against the ongoing heat wave. Increase in the intake of liquids and avoiding going out during afternoon hours has been recommended.

The public health department has stated that due to rising temperatures, the district administration has to install water coolers at public places like bus stands, railway stations and also at religious places.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “It is advised to look after heat rash, prickly heat, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat syncope and heat stroke. The symptoms could range from itchy rash with small red bumps, probably filled with clear or white fluid; pain spasms or large and frequently used muscle groups; feeling overheated, exhausted and weak; vomiting; feeling sweaty and thirsty; brief loss of consciousness and finally disorientation; not fully alert, convulsion or other altered mental status. Drinking fluids and avoiding going out during peak noon hours is most recommended. Drinking water with electrolytes instead of plain drinking water is also a good solution.”

The state public health department has said that the current heat wave is a silent disaster. Heat wave is described as an increase in the average maximum temperature by 3 degrees Celsius for three days in a row or if the temperature in an area is more than 45 degree Celsius for two days in a row.

The state government letter also states that between 1992 and 2005, India saw 22,562 people lose their lives due to the heat wave.