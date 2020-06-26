As PM launches Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan, he seeks a promise

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought a promise from a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district as launched Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, a job scheme for migrants workers in the state.

PM Modi asked Tilak Ram, who talked about his experiences and gave feedback, to allow his children to complete their education.

“You must promise me to let your children study as much as possible. Will you do it? You must let them study even if you face adversity,” the Prime Minister said.

“Will you write to me every year about your children’s education and how your children are faring? So, you will have to fulfil this promise. You must do it for the country’s progress,” he said.

The Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, which was launched by PM Modi virtually, will cover 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, which has seen more than 30 lakh migrant labourers return home following the lockdown in the country.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during the virtual launch of the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan.

It will be undertaken as part of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan that the Prime Minister started on June 20 for 116 districts in six states in the country,

Officials have said that the Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan is focused on providing jobs, promoting local entrepreneurship and creating partnerships with industrial associations and other organisations to create employment opportunities.

They have said the target of providing work has been given to different departments with a focus on 25 categories of works.