As polls near, Congress appoints new secretaries for Karnataka

New Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed five new AICC secretaries in Karnataka after removing two of the existing ones.

While the new AICC secretaries are D Sridhar Babu, P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Mayura S Jayakumar and Abhishek Dutt, those removed as AICC secretaries are Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Awla.

The new secretaries will be attached to AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala.

“Congress president has appointed new AICC secretaries attached with the general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, with immediate effect,” said an official statement from the party.

Babu, Vishnunadh and John are MLAs.

“Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Raminder Singh Awla have been relieved from their current responsibilities as AICC secretaries. The party appreciates their service,” the party statement also said.

Sonia Gandhi on Saturday set up a 22-member political affairs committee with Surjewala as the convenor and PCC chief D K Shivakumar, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and M Veerappa Moily, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders B K Hariprasad, Dinesh Gundurao, Margret Alva, D K Suresh and party’s task force member Sunil Kanugolu, among its members.

Karnataka goes to polls next year and the Congress is seeking to wrest the southern state from the BJP.