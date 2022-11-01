As these states mark formation day; President, other leaders send greetings

President Droupadi Murmu and leaders from across the country extended greetings to all the states and Union territories which share their foundation day on November 1. Seven states - including Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh - and Union territories of Chandigarh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry are marking their anniversaries on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

President Murmu greeted the residents of these states, wishing for their progress and prosperity. “Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the residents of these States and Union Territories.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | On Kannada Rajyotsava, a lowdown on the history of state formation | Top 5

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj S Chouhan congratulated everyone on the state's rapid progress. “We are working towards making MP self-reliant. MP is setting a new parameter in every field,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Dharmendra Pradhan also took to Twitter to extend greetings on the occasion. “From Krishi to Creativity, Start-up to Sports and from Science to Spirituality, citizens of these states are adding to India’s progress,” the education minister's greetings read.

Also Read | Pinarayi Vijayan on ‘new Kerala’, fresh land project on 66th state anniversary

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar - furthering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of ‘new India’- tweeted “Extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on their #FoundationDay. Wishing for continuing peace & prosperity and development for all UTs in #NewIndia.” He also congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka on the feat in a separate tweet.

As part of celebrations, states have announced the launch of various projects and events. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled plans to build ‘new Kerala’ as Kerala prepares for a fresh land project. Chhattisgarh, which was carved out of Madhya Pradesh, will host a National Tribal Dance festival to celebrate its 22nd state anniversary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail